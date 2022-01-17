NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.98.

NUVSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $6.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.