O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter worth about $166,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OI traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 884,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.