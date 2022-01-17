O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Veritiv worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Veritiv by 889.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Veritiv by 14.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Veritiv by 20.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,500 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $103.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.23. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

