O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,688,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 358.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25,392 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 43.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3,547.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after acquiring an additional 90,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.31.

TT opened at $180.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $137.98 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

