O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,010 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $118.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day moving average of $115.98. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.