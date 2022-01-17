O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 4,452 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 37.9% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 48,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 150.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 447,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,493,000 after acquiring an additional 268,427 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 60.1% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 91,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34,337 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 143.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 80,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after acquiring an additional 47,150 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

PKI opened at $178.47 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.78.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.48.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

