O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the December 15th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in O2Micro International in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in O2Micro International by 39.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.33. 160,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,430. The company has a market capitalization of $123.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.73. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O2Micro International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

