ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ObsEva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $149.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.18. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts predict that ObsEva will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

