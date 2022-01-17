Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 7380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.63 million and a PE ratio of -4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

