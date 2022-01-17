Omni (OMNI) Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Omni has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $3.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $3.12 or 0.00007383 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.24 or 0.00355456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009009 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000842 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,310 coins and its circulating supply is 562,994 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

