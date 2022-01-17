ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ONEOK from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.45.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.16. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1,240.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 265,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,588,000 after buying an additional 28,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

