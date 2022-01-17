Open Governance Token (OPEN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $68,186.00

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0836 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $303,402.09 and $68,186.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00056471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

