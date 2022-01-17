Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $5.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.40.

Several other analysts have also commented on VZ. Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $53.28 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $223.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average is $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 37,565 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 90,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

