Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OESX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.20. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

