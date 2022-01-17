Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 257 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $174.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.20 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $166.50 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.33.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

