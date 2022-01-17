Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 813 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

TAN stock opened at $70.45 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $125.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.87 and its 200 day moving average is $84.99.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

