Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 886 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $118.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

