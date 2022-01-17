Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,511 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,420,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,558 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,508,310 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $95,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,948 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,013 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,551,000 after acquiring an additional 402,000 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL opened at $18.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.54) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

