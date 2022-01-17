Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.70.

STZ stock opened at $248.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.93 and its 200 day moving average is $225.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -828.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,013.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.