Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 13.1% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 22.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kellogg by 1.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $67.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.39%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

