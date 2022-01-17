Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI) Short Interest Update

Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,473,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSI stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,410. Osiris Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72.

Osiris Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Osiris Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

