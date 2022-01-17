Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Acquires C$118,773.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.96 per share, with a total value of C$118,773.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 858,700 shares in the company, valued at C$3,399,679.17.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

On Friday, October 29th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.69 per share, with a total value of C$13,450.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.71 per share, with a total value of C$13,550.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.58 per share, with a total value of C$12,900.00.

On Monday, October 18th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 25,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.62 per share, with a total value of C$65,500.00.

TSE:OSK opened at C$3.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.50. Osisko Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$2.33 and a one year high of C$4.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.