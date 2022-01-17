Ovintiv Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.03 Per Share (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Analysts at Truist Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.03 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.41. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2023 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

OVV opened at $41.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 3.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Ovintiv by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 160,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 76,134 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 802,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after buying an additional 80,891 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

