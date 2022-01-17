Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 22,270 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,270 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after buying an additional 266,391 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,754,000 after purchasing an additional 239,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the second quarter worth $14,603,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 778,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 238,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 749,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

SDIV stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.