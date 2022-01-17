Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $164,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

NYSE:PKG opened at $137.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.41. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.