Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 50,877 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 95.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,877 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $136.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

