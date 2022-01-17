Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,919 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

