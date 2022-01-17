Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $11.75 Million Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $11,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of TPH opened at $26.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

