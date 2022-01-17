Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $9.50 Million Stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,677 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Eastern Bankshares worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 225.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 46,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 21.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ EBC opened at $22.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.35. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $23.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.95 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.