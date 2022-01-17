Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 158,744 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,744 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $227.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.98.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.77.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

