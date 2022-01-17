Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given New 940.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 978.00 to 940.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $940.00.

PANDY stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. Pandora A/S has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $36.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $749.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5983 per share. This is an increase from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

