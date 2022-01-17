Pangolin Price Tops $0.50 on Top Exchanges (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a market cap of $36.87 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00061125 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00068930 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.83 or 0.07618728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,124.51 or 0.99829742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00068965 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,389,724 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

