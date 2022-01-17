Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,730 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 22.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 3,650.8% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $115,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $54.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average of $56.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.20 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

