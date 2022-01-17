Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,311 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

