Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 380 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $37.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.59. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

