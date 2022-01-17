Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,240 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 43.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 71.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth $173,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $27.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.76. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

