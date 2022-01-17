Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 496 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $85.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.31. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

