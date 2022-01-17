Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 1.4% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $33,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,138,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,289,000 after purchasing an additional 39,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after acquiring an additional 108,520 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $797,000. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO opened at $96.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $226.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Danske lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

