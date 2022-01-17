Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $10.50 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 63.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 122,657 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after purchasing an additional 536,758 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.96.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $145.06 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $402.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.90.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

