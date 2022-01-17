Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $5.81 Million Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,693 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $892,604,000 after buying an additional 432,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after buying an additional 2,673,607 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,819,000 after buying an additional 429,831 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,288,000 after buying an additional 261,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,818,404 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,640,000 after purchasing an additional 83,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

RIO opened at $75.40 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.44.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

