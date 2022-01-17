Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $7.91 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,184 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $54.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

