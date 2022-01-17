Parsec Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 145.2% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $80.05 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $67.92 and a one year high of $85.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

