Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) vs. Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Noah and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah -13.39% 17.93% 13.82% Patria Investments 56.78% 42.85% 35.97%

48.0% of Noah shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Patria Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Noah and Patria Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah $506.64 million 3.57 -$114.21 million ($1.46) -19.93 Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.59 $62.21 million $0.93 18.13

Patria Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Noah. Noah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Noah and Patria Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah 0 1 5 0 2.83 Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67

Noah currently has a consensus price target of $54.89, indicating a potential upside of 88.61%. Patria Investments has a consensus price target of $23.83, indicating a potential upside of 41.36%. Given Noah’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Noah is more favorable than Patria Investments.

Summary

Patria Investments beats Noah on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China. The Asset Management segment manages and develops financial products denominated in both RMB and U.S. dollars, covering real estate funds and funds of funds, including private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, and fixed income funds of funds. The Lending & Other servicers segment operates metrics which include the loan volume and the number of borrowers for lending services business. Noah Holdings was founded by Jingbo Wang, Zhe Yin & Boquan He in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

