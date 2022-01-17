PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $178.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.40 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $224.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Erste Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lowered their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.41.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

