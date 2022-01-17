PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Boosts Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,710 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,283,000 after buying an additional 58,427 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 18.0% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,572,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,439,000 after buying an additional 1,003,822 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 22.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,993,000 after buying an additional 1,053,127 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,974,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,976,000 after purchasing an additional 167,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 24.2% in the second quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,820,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,054,000 after purchasing an additional 940,253 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TECK traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 320,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,240. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

TECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.13.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

