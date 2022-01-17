PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys Shares of 161,700 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 161,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,000. Kirkland Lake Gold makes up 2.4% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,808,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,107,000 after purchasing an additional 733,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 117.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,672,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683,267 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 63.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 43.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,750,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 210.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,194,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of KL stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,130. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.84.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.