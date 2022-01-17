PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Makes New Investment in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,429,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Herc by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $13,792,353.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,622 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,811 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.96. 306,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,710. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.60. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.19 and a 1 year high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

HRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.