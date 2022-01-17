PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes Position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 644,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 108,998 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 491,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 142,814 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 347,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:CSTE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.56. 49,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.89. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

