PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $12.33 on Monday, hitting $322.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,548,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,390. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 in the last three months. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. Raymond James upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.60.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

