Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.57.
PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $685,657. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of PFGC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.07. 1,378,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,190. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
